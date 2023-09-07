Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 06, 2023). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,807.58
High: 45,854.18
Low: 45,460.28
Net Change: 316.09
Volume (000): 74,243
Value (000): 3,944,213
Makt Cap (000) 1,594,114,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,005.54
NET CH (+) 96.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,632.68
NET CH (+) 31.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,840.59
NET CH (+) 73.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,695.87
NET CH (+) 140.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,247.30
NET CH (+) 39.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,748.08
NET CH (+) 28.02
------------------------------------
As on: 06-Sep-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments