==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,807.58 High: 45,854.18 Low: 45,460.28 Net Change: 316.09 Volume (000): 74,243 Value (000): 3,944,213 Makt Cap (000) 1,594,114,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,005.54 NET CH (+) 96.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,632.68 NET CH (+) 31.20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,840.59 NET CH (+) 73.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,695.87 NET CH (+) 140.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,247.30 NET CH (+) 39.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,748.08 NET CH (+) 28.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-Sep-2023 ====================================

