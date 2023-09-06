BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Alhamra hosts Defence Day celebrations with live painting competition

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

LAHORE: In honor of Defence Day, Alhamra hosted a vibrant live painting competition, attracting enthusiastic participation from talented young artists. These spirited youths wielded brushes as they painted their heartfelt tributes to the nation's brave soldiers on canvas.

Students from various schools and colleges enthusiastically joined the live painting competition, showcasing their artistic prowess. The jury included renowned artists RM Naeem, Mina Haroon, and Babar Mustafa performed their duties.

The competition yielded exceptional talent, with Farhan Nawaz claiming the top spot and receiving a well-deserved prize of Rs 30,000. Muhammad Farooq secured the second position, earning a reward of Rs 20,000, while Zainab's artistic flair secured her the third position, accompanied by a prize of Rs 10,000.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry extended his heartfelt congratulations to the competition's winners. He emphasized Alhamra's commitment to fostering awareness of significant historical events among the younger generation, commending the exemplary dedication and hard work exhibited by these talented youths. Chaudhry also highlighted the competition's value in preparing them for practical life beyond the canvas.

