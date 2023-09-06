LHC seeks details of cases registered against Bushra Bibi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reports from the caretaker government of Punjab and other respondents within a week on a petition of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking details of all cases registered against her.

The court warned the respondents including NAB, FIA, ACE and police against lodging any new case against the petitioner once they submitted reports in the court and added that responsible officials would be taken to task in case of the violation of the order.

The petitioner through her counsel Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal said that after the illegal removal of petitioner’s husband from the office of prime minister, the political victimisation of the petitioner, her husband and other family members has been started by the respondent governments.

He alleged the departments and law enforcement agencies with mala fide and ulterior motives have lodged several false and frivolous FIRs against the petitioner and her husband on the direction of the governments.

He pleaded that the respondents including FIA, NAB, police and ACE have kept FIRs in secret, so the petitioner could not approach the courts for grant of pre-arrest bail.

He, therefore, prayed the court to declare the respondents’ act of not disclosing the cases against the petitioner as illegal, unlawful and violation of the fundamental rights and restraint the respondents from arresting the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023