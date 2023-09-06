BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Three teachers of SAU honoured

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

HYDERABAD: Three Teachers of Sindh Agriculture University were awarded for “Best Teachers Award” while the Vice Chancellor presented them shields and cash prizes during a ceremony.

Sindh Agriculture University awarded the Best Teacher Award to three teachers in recognition of their academic and research performance during different years, and the Shield Award was also given to the Director of Planning for better production of wheat seed crops.

According to the Spokesperson on Tuesday, the University has started a series of awards to the teachers and officers of the university in recognition of their outstanding services in teaching and research activities.

In this regard, Professor Dr. Atta Hussain Shah of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Professor Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro of the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, and Professor Dr. Imran Khatri of the Faculty of Crop Protection were nominated for the Best Teacher Award for the year 2020, 2021 and 2022, and Director of Planning Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund was also awarded the shield award for getting the best production per acre in the experimental field established in Sakrand for wheat seed.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri distributed the Shield and cash prizes during a ceremony were held at the Dr. AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall.

While addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that this is the era of competence, competition, and modern technology; therefore, we have to promote modern topics and research traditions in our academic practices. He said that it is a matter of pride for Sindh Agriculture University that our teachers are highly qualified, while 90% of the university's teachers are PhDs from national and foreign universities.

On this occasion, Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund, Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, Nusrat Hussain Chandio and others expressed his views.

