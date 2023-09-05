BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
World

Ukraine rejects Turkish call for Kyiv to soften stance on grain deal

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 07:14pm

KYIV: A senior Ukrainian official on Tuesday rebuffed a suggestion by Turkiye that Kyiv should soften its stance to revive the Black Sea grain deal, saying Ukraine would not support sanctions relief for Moscow or a policy of “appeasement”.

“Let’s be realistic after all and stop discussing non-existent options, much less encouraging Russia to commit further crimes,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

He made the remarks when asked about comments made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Turkiye against ‘alternative proposals’ to Ukraine grain deal: Erdogan

Podolyak said that Russia was “extremely interested” in the destruction of Ukrainian seaports and grain transhipment infrastructure.

He said Russia did not need a grain deal and that Moscow was interested in cutting Ukraine off from the global grain market, in pushing up grain prices and in having a monopoly of control over the Black Sea.

“Where is the field for Ukrainian “softening” here?” Podolyak said. “And let us be clear, we will definitely not play the ‘policy of appeasement of the aggressor’… and indulgence in the programme of lifting sanctions.”

Erdogan said after talks with Putin that it would soon be possible to revive the grain deal that the United Nations says helped ease a food crisis by getting Ukrainian grain to market.

Russia quit the deal in July, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

A senior Ukrainian government official told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Kyiv did not expect its grain export situation to change following Monday’s talks between Putin and Erdogan.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Ukraine grain deal

