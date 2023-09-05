BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 loses 215 points in lackluster trading

BR Web Desk Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:04pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) endured a dull session on Tuesday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index fell over 200 points on lack of participation from investors.

The KSE-100 started positive on reports of $25 billion investment from the Middle East in next 5 years, hitting an intra-day high of 45,950.68.

However, profit-taking by investors curbed the gains and pushed the index into negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 45,491.49, down by 215.94 points or 0.47%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 had gained nearly 400 points on positive sentiment after reports of a meeting between business leaders and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

“[On Tuesday,] Pakistan Equities observed a day with mix vibes amidst the low volumes,” brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its daily market report.

Banks, E&P, and power contributed negatively as BAHL, OGDC, PPL, HUBC, PPL and UBL were the major laggards on Tuesday as they lost 137 points, cumulatively, according to the brokerage house.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the US dollar to settle at a new record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank on Tuesday. At close, the rupee was down Rs1.46 or 0.48%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan. However, the local currency significantly gained in the open market.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 123.24 million from 139.25 million on Monday.

The value of shares declined to Rs3.689 billion from Rs4.476 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 21.839 million shares, followed by Maple Leaf with 8.453 million shares and Pak Refinery with 4.725 million shares.

Shares of 297 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 104 registered an increase, 164 recorded a fall, and 29 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 loses 215 points in lackluster trading

Open market: rupee sees strong recovery against US dollar

Inter-bank: rupee sustains further losses, settles at 307.1 against US dollar

Caretaker PM seeks early completion of PIA restructuring plan

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

SC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s petition against NAB amendments

PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested from Islamabad

January-March 2023: Hascol sees loss of Rs7.1bn in three months

India central bank planning to introduce wholesale digital currency

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills explore potential merger

Read more stories