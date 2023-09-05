BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.11%)
Baidu CEO says more than 70 large AI language models released in China

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 11:16am

BEIJING: More than 70 large artificial intelligence language models with over 1 billion parameters have been released in China, Baidu Inc CEO Robin Li told an industry event in Beijing on Tuesday.

Baidu joins several other Chinese companies that launched AI chatbots last week after securing regulatory approval for mass market releases.

IBM to launch Meta’s Llama 2 on watsonx AI platform for businesses

These include facial recognition firm SenseTime and AI startups Baichuan Intelligent Technology, Zhipu AI, and MiniMax. Li said the latest version of Baidu’s AI chatbot, Ernie 3.5, has processing speed twice that of the previous version with 50% improved efficiency.

Li also revealed that Baidu will launch a new version in the near future.

