IBM to launch Meta’s Llama 2 on watsonx AI platform for businesses

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:49pm

International Business Machines said on Wednesday it would host Meta Platforms’ artificial intelligence language program on its own enterprise AI platform, watsonx.

IBM’s watsonx, which helps businesses integrate AI into their workflow, provides early access to the Facebook-parent’s Llama 2 to some clients.

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch late last year stoked interest among consumers and enterprises, businesses have been increasingly looking to bring AI to their processes to improve efficiency and bring advanced capabilities.

The enterprise software provider said that the release of Meta’s open source AI model will be followed by additional software such as AI tuning studios, fact sheets and other generative AI models.

Llama 2 is a commercial version of Meta’s open source AI language model launched in July, distributed by Microsoft’s cloud Azure services to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard in the nascent generative AI market.

