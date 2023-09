BENGALURU: Indian shares opened marginally higher on Tuesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, while the more domestically focussed mid-caps and small-caps hit fresh record highs.

Indian shares advance on hopes of Fed rate pause, China stimulus

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.15% at 19,560.50 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P rose 0.09% to 65,677.89.BSE Sensex