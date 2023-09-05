BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
BIPL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
FABL 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.35%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.72%)
OGDC 95.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 84.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.51%)
PPL 68.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
PRL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
SSGC 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 89.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,581 Increased By 7.7 (0.17%)
BR30 16,066 Increased By 49.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,209 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.27%)
Markets

China stocks soar

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Monday, logging their best day in more than a month, as authorities stepped up measures to boost the country’s faltering economy after previous stimulus policies failed to drive a sustained market rally.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 2.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 3.2%.

All four tier-1 cities in China loosened the definition of “first-time homebuyer” to ease mortgage credit for qualified individuals. Top banks paved the way for further cuts in lending rates and sources said Beijing was planning further action including relaxing home purchase restrictions.

“They send a clear signal that policymakers want to stabilise the property market, boost growth and lift sentiment,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

