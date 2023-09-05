China stocks soar

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Monday, logging their best day in more than a month, as authorities stepped up measures to boost the country’s faltering economy after previous stimulus policies failed to drive a sustained market rally.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 2.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 3.2%.

All four tier-1 cities in China loosened the definition of “first-time homebuyer” to ease mortgage credit for qualified individuals. Top banks paved the way for further cuts in lending rates and sources said Beijing was planning further action including relaxing home purchase restrictions.

“They send a clear signal that policymakers want to stabilise the property market, boost growth and lift sentiment,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.