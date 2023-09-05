BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
LHC directs Sessions Judge to produce Elahi today

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday expressed concerned over the arrest of PTI President and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in violation of its orders, and directed the Sessions Judge Attock to produce him before the court on Tuesday (today).

The court passed this direction during the hearing of a contempt petition and plea for recovery of Pervez Elahi filed by his wife Qaisara and issued a show-cause notice to Islamabad Inspector General (IG) also.

The court also sought replies from the DIG Investigation and DIG operation. The court also directed the IGP to initiate departmental inquiry against both the DIGs.

Earlier, the court asked the officials to appear before it by 11 am. However, a spokesperson of police appeared before the court and said the officer were not in the town.

The court inquired about the officials’ absence and warned of issuing a show-cause notice on their failure to appear before the court.

The DIG Security when appeared before the court at 12 pm, the court said the official was not summoned in the case.

The IGP, however, told the court, “We were confused about who was summoned by the court”.

The IGP on a court’s query, replied that the DIG operations and the DIG investigation were in Karachi.

“Both the officials are not to blame for what happened to the PTI president,” the IGP said. “Being head of the Punjab Police, I consider myself responsible for the events of that day. He assured the court that he would order a fresh inquiry into the incident.

The counsel of Qaisara told the court that he was seated next to the PTI on the day of his arrest. He recalled that the police first tried to intercept Pervez Elahi’s car at the Mall Road after which they were stopped near Canal Road.

He said the DIG operations got out and he tried to stop the men but no to avail. The counsel replied to a court query that all the men were in civil clothes. All the operation was held within minutes and he could not ask about the arrest warrants, he further told.

The Islamabad Police arrested Pervez Elahi just after the LHC had ordered his release on Friday and had explicitly prohibited the law enforcement agencies from arresting him in any case.

Asim Sep 05, 2023 08:26am
Rather it should order to produce generals who have abrogated the constitution!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

