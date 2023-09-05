BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
DGKC 43.47 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.95%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.79%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
MLCF 28.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.02%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.3%)
PPL 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
PRL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 89.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.75%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21.7 (0.47%)
BR30 16,132 Increased By 115.6 (0.72%)
KSE100 45,887 Increased By 179.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,249 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Urs celebrations of Data Ganj Bakhsh start today

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: All is set for the three-day 980th Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, which will get underway at his shrine today. Thousands of devotees from Pakistan and abroad are expected to attend the annual festivities.

The Auqaf Department has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees, including langar (free food), mehfil-e-naat (religious gatherings), qawali (Sufi music) and tableghi (spiritual) programs. The Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has allocated Rs 125 million for providing free food and other amenities to devotees during the Urs.

There is deployment of 3,000 police personnel while walk-through gates, metal detectors, security guards and volunteers have also been deployed.

A bomb disposal squad will be on standby, and medical assistance will be readily available with Rescue 1122 staff, ambulances, and special arrangements in nearby hospitals. Efforts have been made to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply, with additional generator and gas company cooperation secured.

Vehicle parking areas have been designated at various locations to accommodate the visitors. Arrangements for ablution, drinking water supply, medical services, and cleanliness maintenance have been finalized, demonstrating a commitment to the comfort and well-being of those attending the Urs.

"We are committed to ensuring a memorable and well-organized event," CM Naqvi stated. "During the three-day Urs celebration, from Tuesday to Thursday, we are making extensive arrangements to facilitate all attendees." Among the preparations, CM Naqvi mentioned plans for the langar khana (community kitchen), where provisions will be made for all participants to partake in meals.

CM Naqvi, during his visit to the Mazar emphasized that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place for the Chehlum, processions, and Urs, while addressing traffic concerns. He assured that a traffic management plan has been devised, and parking facilities will be available if security measures are met.

He revealed upcoming initiatives to expand Data Darbar, including expanding the mosque and shrine premises.

CM Naqvi has also announced that Lahore will observe a public holiday on September 7 (Thursday) because of the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari (RA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh

Comments

1000 characters

Urs celebrations of Data Ganj Bakhsh start today

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories