Urs celebrations of Data Ganj Bakhsh start today

LAHORE: All is set for the three-day 980th Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, which will get underway at his shrine today. Thousands of devotees from Pakistan and abroad are expected to attend the annual festivities.

The Auqaf Department has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees, including langar (free food), mehfil-e-naat (religious gatherings), qawali (Sufi music) and tableghi (spiritual) programs. The Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has allocated Rs 125 million for providing free food and other amenities to devotees during the Urs.

There is deployment of 3,000 police personnel while walk-through gates, metal detectors, security guards and volunteers have also been deployed.

A bomb disposal squad will be on standby, and medical assistance will be readily available with Rescue 1122 staff, ambulances, and special arrangements in nearby hospitals. Efforts have been made to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply, with additional generator and gas company cooperation secured.

Vehicle parking areas have been designated at various locations to accommodate the visitors. Arrangements for ablution, drinking water supply, medical services, and cleanliness maintenance have been finalized, demonstrating a commitment to the comfort and well-being of those attending the Urs.

"We are committed to ensuring a memorable and well-organized event," CM Naqvi stated. "During the three-day Urs celebration, from Tuesday to Thursday, we are making extensive arrangements to facilitate all attendees." Among the preparations, CM Naqvi mentioned plans for the langar khana (community kitchen), where provisions will be made for all participants to partake in meals.

CM Naqvi, during his visit to the Mazar emphasized that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place for the Chehlum, processions, and Urs, while addressing traffic concerns. He assured that a traffic management plan has been devised, and parking facilities will be available if security measures are met.

He revealed upcoming initiatives to expand Data Darbar, including expanding the mosque and shrine premises.

CM Naqvi has also announced that Lahore will observe a public holiday on September 7 (Thursday) because of the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari (RA).

