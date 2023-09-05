BAFL 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.43%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.62%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.12%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 19 (0.42%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 83.7 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,860 Increased By 152.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,247 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited #                         29-Aug-23      5-Sep-23                                     5-Sep-23
IGI Holdings Limited               4-Sep-23      5-Sep-23      20% (i)        31-Aug-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co.Limited) @                   30-Aug-23      6-Sep-23
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Company Ltd.                      4-Sep-23       6-Sep-23      30% (i)        31-Aug-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                    5-Sep-23      6-Sep-23      10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills 
Limited                           31-Aug-23      7-Sep-23                                     7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                     8-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                            6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23      50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #               6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills 
Ltd. #                             2-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #        3-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                7-Sep-23      9-Sep-23      10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas 
Pipelines Ltd. #                   5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #       5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited              7-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Pakistan International 
Container
Terminal Limited                   8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                          8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited                 12-Sep-23     12-Sep-23     12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     NIL                           13-Sep-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited            12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     40% (iv)       8-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.         12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited         13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                            13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank 
Limited)                           8-Sep-23      15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       13-Sep-23     15-Sep-23     35% (i)        11-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                  12-Sep-23     18-Sep-23                                   18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd.                    12-Sep-23     19-Sep-23                                   19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #               15-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                          16-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23     23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **       17-Sep-23     23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah 
Limited)                           11-Sep-23     25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited       18-Sep-23     25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited       19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company 
Limited                            20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.      20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd.                    22-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd                           23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                          25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      15% (F)                        2-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited       10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23     17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.               12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.          13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited                            16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                    19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited                   20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited        20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited           20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited             19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

