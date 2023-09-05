KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 04, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 324.00 327.00 UK POUND 406.00 412.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 86.80 88.00 AUD $ 212.00 215.00
UAE DIRHAM 88.80 90.00 CAD $ 240.00 245.00
EURO 348.00 353.00 CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
=========================================================================
