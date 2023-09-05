BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
DGKC 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.5%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
FFL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
MLCF 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
OGDC 95.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.7%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SSGC 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,581 Increased By 7.7 (0.17%)
BR30 16,076 Increased By 59.5 (0.37%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,209 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 04, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         324.00    327.00   UK POUND            406.00   412.00
SAUDIA RIYAL        86.80     88.00   AUD $               212.00   215.00
UAE DIRHAM          88.80     90.00   CAD $               240.00   245.00
EURO               348.00    353.00   CHINESE YUAN         45.00    47.00
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories