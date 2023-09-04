BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

Hamid Waleed Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) leadership has urged Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to look into the matter of change in the IRIS module making compulsory for the tax payers to worked out their tax liability under section 7E personally, and issue directions to the relevant authorities to provide ease to the tax payers in submitting their tax returns.

In a letter, PTBA President Rana Munir Hussain and Secretary General Ch Qamar-Uz Zaman said the IRIS module on the portal has been changed to make it compulsory for the tax payers to worked out their tax liability under section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, which is illegal and without lawful authority.

When a large number of returns for the Tax Year 2023, have been submitted through IRIS 2.0, a check has been imposed on 1st September 2023 to make it mandatory to fill/ submit Form of 7E about capital assets before the filing of return of income for the tax year 2023.

Glitches in IRIS 2.0: Timely filing of returns to be near impossible

It is also pertinent to mention here that all the properties (Capital Assets) as declared in the wealth statement, wherein returns have been successfully submitted, have been removed, which act is not understandable as the said act on the part of the FBR is not only illegal but also tantamount to maladministration because, after the filing of any return of income, all the fields should have been blocked, whereas the said change in the data of return has been done under some unknown provision of law.

This sort of action at the end of the FBR, is a big question mark on the performance of the officers/ officials which shall ultimately be actionable on the part of the responsible(s) as the said action is not supported by any legal/ lawful interpretation and such type action to temper the confidential data of taxpayer will render the civil, as well as, criminal liability on the part of the FBR.

The PTBA leadership said the Form of 7E pertaining to immovable properties, is an independent Form and a separate taxation mechanism under the law which is liable to be filed independently.

If any person/ taxpayer has some reservations about the legality of the law/ legislation, then he has the right to challenge it while ignoring its payment as a fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

However, after considering the position of the legislation of section 7E, as well as, the court’s decision, we feel that the FBR authorities cannot force anyone to pay it mandatory for filing of return of income; hence, the aforesaid changes made in the system are totally illegal and unlawful, said the letter.

It would not be out of place to mention that both Sindh High Court and Lahore High Court have declared the provision of section 7E as intra vires, which are pending adjudication before Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Therefore, they said, no taxpayer can be compelled to worked out liability u/s 7E and such type of amendment related to taxpayers falling under the contempt of Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes FBR taxpayers Income Tax Ordinance 2001 tax returns Immovable properties PTBA IRIS Section 7E Capital Assets

Comments

1000 characters

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

NTISB issues advisory amid surging financial, banking scams

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

Floodwaters likely to reach Bahawalpur-Lahore highway

Read more stories