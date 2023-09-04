Govt providing all facilities to investors in Sindh: Tessori

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the government was providing possible facilities to investors in the province.

This was stated by him while talking to President of Fincantieri Group of Italy General Claudia Graziano who called on him at the Governor House in Karachi on During the meeting, the investment opportunities in Sindh, Pak-Italy relationships and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Kamran Tessori invited the Fincantieri group to invest in the vast business opportunities present in the province especially Karachi, which is an economic hub of the country.