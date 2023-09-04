BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab all set to launch polio-eradication campaign

Safdar Rasheed Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: In order to respond to positive environmental samples, Punjab is all set to hold a polio eradication campaign commencing from today.

The campaign, titled Outbreak Response (OBR), will be held partially in two districts including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Only 29 union councils of Lahore and four tehsils of Rawalpindi will be part of the campaign which will continue for seven days. Two last days will be dedicated to reaching Not Available children.

More than 7,400 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunize 0.78 million children under the age of five. Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas.

“Although there is no polio case in Punjab, but Wild Polio Virus has been found to be circulating in environmental samples of mega cities”, said the Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal here on Sunday. “The campaign will play an important role in preventing polio virus transmission”, added the coordinator. Khizer cautioned that Punjab was at the risk of imported virus circulation but government was active to prevent it.

In July and August, Pakistan’s national laboratory confirmed presence of polio viruses in environmental sites of Lahore and Rawalpindi. The viruses were found to be genetically linked to the cluster in Afghanistan. In response to the detections, Punjab recently wrapped up a campaign in Attock, Rawalpindi and Mianwali. Nearly two million children were vaccinated in the campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

polio polio campaign Khizer Afzaal Punjab Emergency Operations Center

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab all set to launch polio-eradication campaign

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

NTISB issues advisory amid surging financial, banking scams

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

Floodwaters likely to reach Bahawalpur-Lahore highway

Read more stories