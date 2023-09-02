BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is observing a countrywide strike on Saturday against hike in petroleum and electricity prices, asking the interim setup to arrest the inflation.

Any unconstitutional attempt made to fail the strike will have implications for the interim rule, JI Sindh and Karachi Chiefs, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a press conference on Friday at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

Mehnati depicted a gloomy picture about the country’s economic and political situation, which he called, “dismal”. He alleged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is handling the country’s politico-economic affairs.

JI to step up anti-inflation campaign

“The electricity tariff, which was Rs12 a unit just two years ago, has outgrown to Rs50 a unit,” he regretted and blamed the “incompetent” predecessor governments for the nation’s poor state of economy.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI has called for the strike at a time when the poor are committing suicides due to soaring inflation and grim poverty. “Any unconstitutional attempt to fail the strike will be resisted and the caretaker government will be responsible for any such scenario,” he warned.

He said that the JI’s strike will be peaceful unlike that of the MQM, which he criticised as a “fascist party” for “approaching traders to distance themselves from September 2 strike and meeting with the K-Electric high-ups”.

He alleged the MQM for continuously working on the “K-Electric agenda” against the interest of citizens. He also appealed to the public to support his party’s peaceful strike on Saturday.

In the first phase, the JI held a series of protests across the city, particular at markets with one by its women wing on New MA Jinnah Road.

The JI has also indicated to hold a protest sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House, if the government fails to pay heed to the September 2 strike.

