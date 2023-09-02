India ponders simultaneous federal, state polls to save time

NEW DELHI: India set up a panel on Friday to identify ways to hold state and national elections at the same time, a contentious plan that aims to reduce the time politicians spend on campaigning and get them to focus more on doing their jobs.

Federal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said a committee comprising constitutional experts had been set up to hold “mature discussions” around the idea of “one nation, one election”.

The panel will be headed by former President Ramnath Kovind. “India is called the mother of democracy ... and the discussion around (one nation, one election) is part of evolution,” Joshi said, adding that the plan would be discussed in parliament.