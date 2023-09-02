12th edition of IEEEP Fair from Oct 3

KARACHI: The 12th edition of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan (IEEEP) Fair is set to be held at Karachi Expo Center from October 3-5, 2023.

This was announced by Chairman IEEEP (Karachi Center) Engr. Khalid Pervez at the soft launch of the event held at a local hotel the other day.

Sindh’s Secretary Planning & Development Faisal Ahmed Uqaili was the chief guest of the event while Patron-in-Chief of ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, Hanif Gohar, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, and organizing committee members of IEEEP and BXSS were also present.

Faisal Ahmed Uqaili commended IEEEP on its commitment towards promoting technological progress and industry collaboration while Mohsin Sheikhani emphasized on huge potential of the event for innovation in the construction and real estate sectors.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig lauded the IEEEP's efforts to unite industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to explore new horizons in technology and engineering.

“The IEEEP exhibition aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the electrical and electronics engineering community. This soft launch provided a sneak peek into the exciting initiatives and opportunities that the fair will offer,” said Engr. Khalid Pervez.

Zohair Naseer, the organizer of the IEEEP Fair, highlighted the fair's significance as a platform for knowledge exchange and networking and expressed gratitude to all attendees and partners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023