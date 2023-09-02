KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 01, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Al-Shaheer Corp 25,126,262 9.58 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 25,126,262 9.58 Fawad Yusuf Sec Amreli Steels 500 20 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 20 Fawad Yusuf Sec Bank AL-Habib 1,000,000 51.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 51.5 NINI Sec. Cnergyico PK 60,000 4 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 4 NINI Sec. K-Electric Ltd. 80,000 2.8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 2.8 Adam Usman Sec Lalpir Power 2,000 14.38 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 14.38 NINI Sec. Symmetry Group Ltd. 38,000 4.3 NINI Sec. 40,000 4.3 NINI Sec. 38,000 4.3 NINI Sec. 221,000 4.3 NINI Sec. 116,000 4.3 Trust Securities 513,866 4.3 Chase Securities 25,000 4.3 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 991,866 4.3 NINI Sec. The Organic Meat 10,000 25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 25 MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 1,634,500 22.11 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,634,500 22.11 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 28,905,128 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023