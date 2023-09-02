BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 07:14am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 01, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd.              Al-Shaheer Corp                       25,126,262          9.58
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            25,126,262          9.58
Fawad Yusuf Sec              Amreli Steels                                500            20
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   500            20
Fawad Yusuf Sec              Bank AL-Habib                          1,000,000          51.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000          51.5
NINI Sec.                    Cnergyico PK                              60,000             4
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                60,000             4
NINI Sec.                    K-Electric Ltd.                           80,000           2.8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                80,000           2.8
 Adam Usman Sec              Lalpir Power                               2,000         14.38
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,000         14.38
NINI Sec.                    Symmetry Group Ltd.                       38,000           4.3
NINI Sec.                                                              40,000           4.3
NINI Sec.                                                              38,000           4.3
NINI Sec.                                                             221,000           4.3
NINI Sec.                                                             116,000           4.3
Trust Securities                                                      513,866           4.3
Chase Securities                                                       25,000           4.3
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               991,866           4.3
NINI Sec.                    The Organic Meat                          10,000            25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                10,000            25
MRA Securities               Unity Foods Ltd                        1,634,500         22.11
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,634,500         22.11
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        28,905,128
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client company shares

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Delimitation drive to be completed by Nov 30: ECP

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

NAB amendments: Evidence obtained from abroad no longer admissible: CJP

FBR launches automated system (portal) for taxpayers

Mystery shrouds fate of CCP bill

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Read more stories