National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 01, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
207,038,223 146,592,978 5,247,817,462 3,378,366,441
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 394,980,649 (549,841,982) (154,861,333)
Local Individuals 4,339,481,092 (4,346,301,191) (6,820,099)
Local Corporates 2,170,286,715 (2,008,605,282) 161,681,432)
