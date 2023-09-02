BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 07:19am

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/           Dividend/            Dispatched/
                          Ending                Bonus                  Credit on
================================================================================
Exide Pakistan Ltd        31.03.2023           100% Final             30.08.2023
                                               Cash Dividend
================================================================================

