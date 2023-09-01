BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan announces ‘Being Human’ clothing store in Dubai

  • This is the brand's first store in the Middle East
BR Life & Style Published 01 Sep, 2023 07:48pm
Photo: Instagram @beingsalmankhan
Photo: Instagram @beingsalmankhan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced on Thursday the official opening of a ‘Being Human’ store at Dubai’s City Centre Deira.

In a reel posted on Instagram stories, Salman said, “Assalam Alaikum, Dubai. I have a surprise for you. Being Human store khul raha hai. Be a part of the inauguration at Deira City Centre Mall. I hope you like the store and hope you enjoy the experience.”

Being Human Clothing, a brand owned by Salman Khan, was launched in 2012 “to further the objective of Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation, a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India,” reported Khaleej Times.

The brand operates stores across India and also has a presence in Bangladesh and Nepal.

This move marks the brand’s first foray into the Middle East.

“Our first Dubai store is being launched in Deira City Centre shopping mall, one of the most popular malls in the country,” COO of Being Human, Vivek Sandhwar, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

“The store has a very fresh, new look. It is a dramatic lift from the identity we have had so far in India. It’s custom-designed to carry a lot of upcycled elements,” Sandhwar added.

Salman is a popular Bollywood actor with a career spanning 35 years. In 2015 and 2018, he was named by Forbes’ as part of the highest-paid celebrities in the world.

Also a humanitarian, he promotes his charitable causes through the Being Human Foundation.

Alia Bhatt set to headline Yash Raj Films’ spy universe: report

Salman will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is the fifth installment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe and the sequel to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

