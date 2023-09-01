BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Union Berlin sign Italy captain Bonucci from Juventus

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2023 02:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Union Berlin have signed Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday.

“At Union, I have the opportunity to continue playing at the highest level and to support the team on its way in three demanding competitions with my experience” Bonucci said in a statement released by the club.

“I am very much looking forward to this new station in my career.”

Arriving in the German capital on a free transfer reportedly on a one-year deal the centre-back will help Union as they prepare for their maiden Champions League campaign.

The defender has 84 Champions League caps and played in the 2015 and 2017 finals, which Juventus lost to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

“In Leonardo, we are signing a player with a lot of experience” sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said.

“He has proven his qualities over many years both nationally and internationally.

“We are convinced that with his mentality and his flexibility he will expand our possibilities in defence and raise us to another level once again.”

Bonucci scored eight goals in his 121 appearances for Italy, captaining the Azzurri to the Euro 2021 title.

Named the 2016 Italian footballer of the year, Bonucci has won nine Serie A titles – eight with Juventus and one in 2005-06 with Inter Milan.

Promoted for the first time in 2019, Union have improved their final position in the league each season, culminating in last year’s fourth-placed finish, which snared them a spot in the Champions League.

Bonucci’s signing is one of several impressive new additions to the Union squad this summer, including Germany representatives Robin Gosens and Kevin Volland.

Union also signed midfielder Lucas Tousart from neighbours Hertha Berlin, made Diogo Leite’s loan deal permanent and brought in David Datro Fofana and Brendan Aaronson from the Premier League on loan deals.

Bonucci could play as soon as Sunday in Union’s home match against RB Leipzig.

Juventus Champions League Leonardo Bonucci Union Berlin

Comments

1000 characters

Union Berlin sign Italy captain Bonucci from Juventus

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

LHC orders release of PTI’s Parvez Elahi

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Oil driven higher by tight supply expectations

IMF Managing Director has ‘productive’ talks with Chinese premier

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Read more stories