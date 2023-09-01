BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.56%)
BOP 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
DGKC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FABL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 94.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
OGDC 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
PIOC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.85%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
SSGC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TELE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.26%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,493 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,710 Increased By 12 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,026 Increased By 23.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,986 Increased By 16.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold muted as investors focus on US jobs data for Fed’s rate course

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 10:34am

Gold prices looked set on Friday to wrap up their second straight week of gains, helped by diminished chances of U.S. interest rate hikes this year after a data-filled week that concludes with the pivotal jobs report later in the day.

Spot gold steadied at $1,938.92 per ounce by 0336 GMT, but was poised for a more than 1% weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were trading around $1,965.60.

“The data from the U.S. has been on the soft side of things this week, and investors will be waiting to see if the NFP data confirms the trend of cooling economic activity,” said KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) report is due at 1230 GMT, which comes after data so far this week showed job openings hit a 2-1/2-year low in July and the economy grew at a slightly less brisk pace than anticipated in the second quarter.

“If we witness an NFP print on the low side, Treasury yields will continue with their recent descent. The move lower in U.S. Treasury yields has made gold more attractive, which is why we have seen gold on a recovery path higher this week,” Waterer said.

U.S. bond yields were set to end the week about 3% lower, while the dollar was on course to snap a six-week winning streak as slowing monthly inflation cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged this month.

Gold as a non-interest-paying asset tends to lose its appeal among investors when interest rates rise.

Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $24.4284 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $965.98. However, both metals were set for weekly gains.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,222.90.

Gold Gold Prices LME gold Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold muted as investors focus on US jobs data for Fed’s rate course

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Read more stories