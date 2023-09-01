Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti, on Thursday, directed the concerned department to make an effective strategy for curbing the smuggling of sugar and urea across the border as it is leading to an increase in prices of essential commodities in the country.

“The smuggling of sugar and other food products would not be tolerated at any cost,” the minister said while chairing a meeting regarding anti-smuggling measures.

The meeting was also attended by Ministry of Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt, and representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Commerce, and the provincial department also attended the meeting.

The minister said that smuggling of sugar, and urea daily used items across the border creates a burden on the country’s economy. He directed the departments concerned to take action against those involved in this illegal work as well as their facilitators.

Joint check posts and joint patrolling should be executed effectively, he said, adding that federal and provincial departments need to jointly work to curb smuggling.

He also issued directives to make the border management system workable and also keep an eye on inter-provincial movement.

The minister also issued directives to ensure implementation of a track and trace system over the essential food commodities.

The minister directed the governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to submit weekly reports regarding curbing of smuggling and then it would be submitted before the prime minister.

