BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Fazal Sher Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti, on Thursday, directed the concerned department to make an effective strategy for curbing the smuggling of sugar and urea across the border as it is leading to an increase in prices of essential commodities in the country.

“The smuggling of sugar and other food products would not be tolerated at any cost,” the minister said while chairing a meeting regarding anti-smuggling measures.

The meeting was also attended by Ministry of Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt, and representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Commerce, and the provincial department also attended the meeting.

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

The minister said that smuggling of sugar, and urea daily used items across the border creates a burden on the country’s economy. He directed the departments concerned to take action against those involved in this illegal work as well as their facilitators.

Joint check posts and joint patrolling should be executed effectively, he said, adding that federal and provincial departments need to jointly work to curb smuggling.

He also issued directives to make the border management system workable and also keep an eye on inter-provincial movement.

The minister also issued directives to ensure implementation of a track and trace system over the essential food commodities.

The minister directed the governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to submit weekly reports regarding curbing of smuggling and then it would be submitted before the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sugar FIA ministry of commerce FBR urea Caretaker setup urea smuggling smuggling of sugar caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti

Comments

1000 characters

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories