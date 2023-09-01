Senator Manzoor Kakar elected Senate body’s chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar was unanimously elected chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was held on Thursday to elect its chairperson under rule 175(2) of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business.

Kakar was unanimously endorsed by the committee members to assume the role of the chairman. The proposal to nominate Senator Kakar was put forth by Senator Sherry Rehman and seconded by Senator Shadat Awan.

Expressing gratitude in his acceptance address, Kakar emphasized a collaborative approach in fulfilling the committee’s responsibilities.

Present senators echoed their commitment to the well-being of overseas Pakistanis and pledged unwavering support towards the resolution of their concerns.

Assuming his new position, Kakar extended heartfelt gratitude to his fellow committee members, vowing to honour the trust vested in him.

The senators present underscored the immense value of “overseas Pakistanis” as a vital national asset. They articulated their steadfast commitment to addressing the needs of this community and recognised its pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s economy.

In attendance at this meeting were senators Sherry Rehman, Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Shahadat Awan, and Zeeshan Khanzada, all of whom reinforced their dedication to advancing the interests of overseas Pakistanis.

