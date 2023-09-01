BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
BIPL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.7%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.31%)
FCCL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.11%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.57%)
GGL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.44%)
HBL 96.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.98%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.12%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 80.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.96%)
PPL 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.69%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.95%)
UNITY 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By -137.3 (-2.97%)
BR30 15,698 Decreased By -459.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By -1242.1 (-2.69%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -450.8 (-2.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate body passes private member's bill

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations, unanimously, passed the private member's bill titled, "The Pakistan Opportunistic Screening and Treatment of Hypertension Bill, 2023".

The committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Muhammad Humayun Mohmand also deliberated on the private member's bill titled, "The Islamabad Capital Territory Injured Persons (Medical Aid) Bill, 2023", introduced by Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani.

The committee recommended that the bill should be put forward as an amendment bill.

The officials of the Health Ministry opposed the bill, The Pakistan Opportunistic Screening and Treatment of Hypertension Bill, 2023, stating that there is no need for this mandatory screening and the facility is already being provided to patients at hospitals. Senator Sania Nishtar, the mover of the bill, emphasized that the bill is introduced in the larger public interest, as it could prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths by following this practice.

While discussing the matter of hefty fees being charged by Dow Medical College Karachi in US dollars, officials apprised that 10 to 15 percent quota has been designated for foreign students in medical colleges and these students are obligated to pay their fees in US dollars. The committee directed that the details of “foreign students” should be provided for Dow International Medical College instead of Dow Medical College.

The Senate body was briefed on the passing percentage of “National Registration Examination” (NRE) held on August 6, 2023. The officials informed that the pass percentage of NRE1 exam is around 3.96 percent as a total of 2,729 candidates participated in test and only 108 candidates passed.

Senator Rubina Khalid pointed out that the NRE exam is a permanent feature of the PMDC, which has to be held twice a year, and it has failed to organise a schedule of the said exam. She further added that PMDC has increased the passing score from 50 to 70 pc without providing any sufficient ground. The committee directed to reconsider the passing criteria by keeping in view the General International Practice.

Moreover, as to matter of malfunctioning of the AC system in OPD, emergency ward and children Out Door Patient (OPD) at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital resulted in the death of patients.

The issue was raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza and Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad. Officials refuted the allegations, stating that no casualties resulted due to malfunctioning of the AC system.

They further highlighted that a project worth Rs725 million was approved in 2018, with an estimated completion period of two years, for the upgradation of the AC system in PIMS but unfortunately, the project has not been completed so far.

The project is under execution of Pak PWD and it is designed and supervised by consultancy firm M/s International Consultant (Pvt) Ltd. The committee decided to invite the officials of Pak PWD and the consultancy firm in the upcoming meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE PIMS Dr Mehr Taj Roghani Muhammad Humayun Mohmand Dow Medical College Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Senate body passes private member's bill

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

July-August: Rs24bn surge in revenue collection

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Last six months: Sugar moguls pocketed Rs260bn in profit: PTI

Capital market: Foreign investors’ buying in August stands at $12.870m

Read more stories