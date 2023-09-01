Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 31, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Crudesun Disc Crude Pakistan national Oil Shipping Corp. 30-08-2023 OP-2 M.T.Mardan Disc Crude Pakistan national Oil Shipping Corp. 30-08-2023 OP-3 Ice Energy Disc Carbon Trans Trade 30-08-2023 Black Oil Pvt. Ltd B-1/B-2 Fairchem Load East Wind 29-08-2023 Thresher Ethanol Shipping Co. B-2 Ginga Disc Gac Pakistan 30-08-2023 Merlin Chemical Pvt. Ltd B-7/B-6 Wan Hai Disc Load Riazeda 30-08-2023 627 Container Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 One Matrix Disc Load Ocean Network Container Express Pakista 30-08-2023 B-10/B-11 Draftslayer Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023 Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Sagar Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023 Kanya Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Star Globe Disc Rock WMA Ship Care 30-08-2023 Phosphate Services B-14/B-15 Corebright Disc Soya Alpine Marine 25-08-2023 OL Bean Seeds Services B-16/B-17 Hai Yang Disc General Legend Shipping & Zhi Hua Cargo Logistic 20-08-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25/B-24 Victoria T Load Ocean Services 26-08-2023 Cement Pvt. Ltd B-26/B-27 Ssl Disc Load Ocean Sea 30-08-2023 Brahmaputra Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Synergy Disc Load United Marine 30-08-2023 Keelung Container Agency Sapt-4 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 30-08-2023 Oakland Container Agency Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Sargodha 31-08-2023 D/73000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Kition M 31-08-2023 D/55000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Cosco 31-08-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Antwerp Line Pakistan Kmtc Colombo 31-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Cosco 31-08-2023 D/325 General Cosco Shipping Wuyishan Cargo Line Pakistan Navdhenu 31-08-2023 L/53150 Clinkers Sirius Logistic purna Pakistan Hupeh 31-08-2023 D/32997 Sea Trade Shipping Chickpeas Oocl Memphis 01-09-2023 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Ym Express 01-09-2023 D/L Container Inshipping (Pvt) Ltd X-Press 01-09-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Antares Shipping Agency Msc Rosaria 01-09-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Szczdcin 01-09-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping Trader Line Pvt. Ltd Reggedijk 01-09-2023 L/7 Container Gulf Maritime Services Isuzu 01-09-2023 D/5724 Steel Gac Pakistan Pipes (Pvt) Limited ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gfs Pride 31-08-2023 Container Ship - New Friendship 31-08-2023 Tanker - Honor Win 31-08-2023 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Hajj Cement Crystal August 25, 2023 Mohammad Shipping MW-2 Maroudio Cement Global August 30, 2023 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Cetus Coal GSA August 29, 2023 Cachalot PIBT BesiKtas-M Coal Ocean August 30, 2023 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Nymph Palm oil Alpine August 30, 2023 Thetis ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC August 31, 2023 Pelepas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK August 30, 2023 Madeleine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Okyroe Mogas Transmarine August 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Calypso LPG Universal Aug 25, 2023 Gas Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Southern Robin Chemicals Alpine Aug 30, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Madeleine Container MSC PAK August 31, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Cetus Cachalot Coal GSA August 31, 2023 Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- Southern Robin Chemicals Alpine -do- Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipping -do- Okyroe Mogas Transmarine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Lusail LNG GSA August31, 2023 New Liberty Corn East wind -do- Sea Hazel Fuel oil GAC -do- N-Orhan LPG M. International -do- Bochum Pegasus Chemicals Alpine -do- FSM LPG Universal Shipping Waiting for berth Marleen Palm oil Alpine -do- TRF Kirkenes Palm oil Alpine -do- No2 Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do- Banglar Agragoti Palm oil Alpine -do- Mari Blue Coal Alpine -do- Copenhagen Cement Global Marine -do- Frankfurt Express Container Hapag Lloyd August 31st, 2023 SSL Mumbai Container GAC September1st, 2023 =============================================================================

