KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 31, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 Crudesun Disc Crude Pakistan national
Oil Shipping Corp. 30-08-2023
OP-2 M.T.Mardan Disc Crude Pakistan national
Oil Shipping Corp. 30-08-2023
OP-3 Ice Energy Disc Carbon Trans Trade 30-08-2023
Black Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-1/B-2 Fairchem Load East Wind 29-08-2023
Thresher Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-2 Ginga Disc Gac Pakistan 30-08-2023
Merlin Chemical Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6 Wan Hai Disc Load Riazeda 30-08-2023
627 Container Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 One Matrix Disc Load Ocean Network
Container Express Pakista 30-08-2023
B-10/B-11 Draftslayer Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023
Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Sagar Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023
Kanya Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Star Globe Disc Rock WMA Ship Care 30-08-2023
Phosphate Services
B-14/B-15 Corebright Disc Soya Alpine Marine 25-08-2023
OL Bean Seeds Services
B-16/B-17 Hai Yang Disc General Legend Shipping &
Zhi Hua Cargo Logistic 20-08-2023
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-25/B-24 Victoria T Load Ocean Services 26-08-2023
Cement Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27 Ssl Disc Load Ocean Sea 30-08-2023
Brahmaputra Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Synergy Disc Load United Marine 30-08-2023
Keelung Container Agency
Sapt-4 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 30-08-2023
Oakland Container Agency Pvt. Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Expected Arrivals
M.T Sargodha 31-08-2023 D/73000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Kition M 31-08-2023 D/55000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Cosco 31-08-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Line Pakistan
Kmtc Colombo 31-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Cosco 31-08-2023 D/325 General Cosco Shipping
Wuyishan Cargo Line Pakistan
Navdhenu 31-08-2023 L/53150 Clinkers Sirius Logistic
purna Pakistan
Hupeh 31-08-2023 D/32997 Sea Trade Shipping
Chickpeas
Oocl Memphis 01-09-2023 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Ym Express 01-09-2023 D/L Container Inshipping (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press 01-09-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Antares Shipping Agency
Msc Rosaria 01-09-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Szczdcin 01-09-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Trader Line Pvt. Ltd
Reggedijk 01-09-2023 L/7 Container Gulf Maritime
Services
Isuzu 01-09-2023 D/5724 Steel Gac Pakistan
Pipes (Pvt) Limited
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Gfs Pride 31-08-2023 Container Ship -
New
Friendship 31-08-2023 Tanker -
Honor Win 31-08-2023 General Cargo -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Hajj Cement Crystal August 25, 2023
Mohammad Shipping
MW-2 Maroudio Cement Global August 30, 2023
Marine
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Cetus Coal GSA August 29, 2023
Cachalot
PIBT BesiKtas-M Coal Ocean August 30, 2023
World
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Nymph Palm oil Alpine August 30, 2023
Thetis
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Maersk Container GAC August 31, 2023
Pelepas
2nd Container Terminal
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK August 30, 2023
Madeleine
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Okyroe Mogas Transmarine August 28, 2023
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Calypso LPG Universal Aug 25, 2023
Gas Shipping
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL
Southern Robin Chemicals Alpine Aug 30, 2023
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Madeleine Container MSC PAK August 31, 2023
EXPECTED Departures
Cetus Cachalot Coal GSA August 31, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
Southern
Robin Chemicals Alpine -do-
Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipping -do-
Okyroe Mogas Transmarine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Lusail LNG GSA August31, 2023
New Liberty Corn East wind -do-
Sea Hazel Fuel oil GAC -do-
N-Orhan LPG M. International -do-
Bochum
Pegasus Chemicals Alpine -do-
FSM LPG Universal Shipping Waiting for berth
Marleen Palm oil Alpine -do-
TRF Kirkenes Palm oil Alpine -do-
No2 Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do-
Banglar
Agragoti Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mari Blue Coal Alpine -do-
Copenhagen Cement Global Marine -do-
Frankfurt
Express Container Hapag Lloyd August 31st, 2023
SSL Mumbai Container GAC September1st, 2023
