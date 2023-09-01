BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 31, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Crudesun       Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     30-08-2023
OP-2              M.T.Mardan     Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     30-08-2023
OP-3              Ice Energy     Disc Carbon    Trans Trade        30-08-2023
                                 Black Oil      Pvt. Ltd
B-1/B-2           Fairchem       Load           East Wind          29-08-2023
                  Thresher       Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-2               Ginga          Disc           Gac Pakistan       30-08-2023
                  Merlin         Chemical       Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6           Wan Hai        Disc Load      Riazeda            30-08-2023
                  627            Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           One Matrix     Disc Load      Ocean Network
                                 Container      Express Pakista    30-08-2023
B-10/B-11         Draftslayer    Load           Crystal Sea        28-08-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Sagar          Load           Crystal Sea        28-08-2023
                  Kanya          Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Star Globe     Disc Rock      WMA Ship Care      30-08-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-14/B-15         Corebright     Disc Soya      Alpine Marine      25-08-2023
                  OL             Bean Seeds     Services
B-16/B-17         Hai Yang       Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Zhi Hua        Cargo          Logistic           20-08-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24         Victoria T     Load           Ocean Services     26-08-2023
                                 Cement         Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27         Ssl            Disc Load      Ocean Sea          30-08-2023
                  Brahmaputra    Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Synergy        Disc Load      United Marine      30-08-2023
                  Keelung        Container      Agency
Sapt-4            Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      30-08-2023
                  Oakland        Container      Agency Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Sargodha      31-08-2023     D/73000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Kition M          31-08-2023     D/55000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Cosco             31-08-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Antwerp                                                         Line Pakistan
Kmtc Colombo      31-08-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Cosco             31-08-2023     D/325 General                 Cosco Shipping
Wuyishan                         Cargo                          Line Pakistan
Navdhenu          31-08-2023     L/53150 Clinkers             Sirius Logistic
purna                                                                Pakistan
Hupeh             31-08-2023     D/32997                   Sea Trade Shipping
                                 Chickpeas
Oocl Memphis      01-09-2023     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Ym Express        01-09-2023     D/L Container           Inshipping (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press           01-09-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Antares                                                       Shipping Agency
Msc Rosaria       01-09-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Szczdcin          01-09-2023     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
Trader                                                          Line Pvt. Ltd
Reggedijk         01-09-2023     L/7 Container                  Gulf Maritime
                                                                     Services
Isuzu             01-09-2023     D/5724 Steel                    Gac Pakistan
                                 Pipes                          (Pvt) Limited
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gfs Pride         31-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
New
Friendship        31-08-2023     Tanker                                     -
Honor Win         31-08-2023     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Hajj           Cement         Crystal       August 25, 2023
                  Mohammad                      Shipping
MW-2              Maroudio       Cement         Global        August 30, 2023
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Cetus          Coal           GSA           August 29, 2023
                  Cachalot
PIBT              BesiKtas-M     Coal           Ocean         August 30, 2023
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Nymph          Palm oil       Alpine        August 30, 2023
                  Thetis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC           August 31, 2023
                  Pelepas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK       August 30, 2023
                  Madeleine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Okyroe         Mogas          Transmarine   August 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Calypso        LPG            Universal        Aug 25, 2023
                  Gas                           Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Southern Robin    Chemicals      Alpine                          Aug 30, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Madeleine         Container      MSC PAK                      August 31, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Cetus Cachalot    Coal           GSA                          August 31, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Southern
Robin             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Calypso Gas       LPG            Universal Shipping                      -do-
Okyroe            Mogas          Transmarine                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Lusail            LNG            GSA                           August31, 2023
New Liberty       Corn           East wind                               -do-
Sea Hazel         Fuel oil       GAC                                     -do-
N-Orhan           LPG            M. International                        -do-
Bochum
Pegasus           Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
FSM               LPG            Universal Shipping         Waiting for berth
Marleen           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
TRF Kirkenes      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
No2 Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Banglar
Agragoti          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mari Blue         Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Copenhagen        Cement         Global Marine                           -do-
Frankfurt
Express           Container      Hapag Lloyd                August 31st, 2023
SSL Mumbai        Container      GAC                       September1st, 2023
=============================================================================

