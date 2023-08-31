Caretaker PM Kakar says govt to unveil relief plan on electricity bills in ‘next 48 hours’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Thursday that the government will unveil a relief plan for electricity bills in the next 48 hours, according to Aaj News.

The premier made the statement at a meeting with senior reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been approached about the relief package, according to PM Kakar.

“Its implementation will take some time,” he said.

He claimed that the issue of electricity bills is not as significant as it is being portrayed.

The premier said line losses, theft, and IPP contracts are the causes of the increased electricity rates.

The most recent statement follows at least two high-level meetings to explore relief measures, during which Prime Minister Kakar gave the finance and energy ministries the task of developing a plan to relieve the general people of high electricity bills.

Nationwide demonstrations over increased electricity prices in July started last week and continued to take place on Thursday.

Earlier, caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla that the caretaker government does not have the fiscal space for subsidies but added that the proposal was under consideration to withdraw electricity to privileged ones.

She said that this perception is not true that the caretakers have unlimited options, instead they have limited options and will work in a defined period. She said that the previous government had made an agreement with the IMF and the caretaker government cannot do anything in this regard.

The prime minister assured reporters that the general elections will be held on schedule.

PM Kakar said that the Supreme Court’s announced date for the elections will be respected.