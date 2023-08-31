BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Aug 31, 2023
Pakistan

Caretaker PM Kakar says govt to unveil relief plan on electricity bills in ‘next 48 hours’

  • Premier says govt has approached IMF about relief package
Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 10:38pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Thursday that the government will unveil a relief plan for electricity bills in the next 48 hours, according to Aaj News.

The premier made the statement at a meeting with senior reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been approached about the relief package, according to PM Kakar.

“Its implementation will take some time,” he said.

He claimed that the issue of electricity bills is not as significant as it is being portrayed.

The premier said line losses, theft, and IPP contracts are the causes of the increased electricity rates.

The most recent statement follows at least two high-level meetings to explore relief measures, during which Prime Minister Kakar gave the finance and energy ministries the task of developing a plan to relieve the general people of high electricity bills.

Nationwide demonstrations over increased electricity prices in July started last week and continued to take place on Thursday.

Earlier, caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla that the caretaker government does not have the fiscal space for subsidies but added that the proposal was under consideration to withdraw electricity to privileged ones.

She said that this perception is not true that the caretakers have unlimited options, instead they have limited options and will work in a defined period. She said that the previous government had made an agreement with the IMF and the caretaker government cannot do anything in this regard.

The prime minister assured reporters that the general elections will be held on schedule.

PM Kakar said that the Supreme Court’s announced date for the elections will be respected.

Johnny Walker Aug 31, 2023 09:06pm
so why are you sitting in the PM house wearing Western suits when there is nothing you will do to help the poor people of this blighted land?
KU Aug 31, 2023 09:17pm
Whatever they do or decide, the people of this country come first. They will do well to remember that they recently took an oath to protect the country and the welfare of its people, not the Constitution only. If even a breath skips their decisions on economic relief, we are kaput.
Arif Aug 31, 2023 10:07pm
@KU, constitution is there to protect the country and for the welfare of the people . If you break one oath you break all . I am afraid there is nothing left to break now , Why do you think we are in this situation?
