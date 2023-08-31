Cipher case: IHC seeks reply from law ministry regarding hearing in Attock Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought on Thursday replies from the law ministry and other respondents on former PM Imran Khan’s petition against the recent decision to move the cipher case hearing from Islamabad to Attock Jail.

The case in question is related to “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing today. Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court as Imran’s counsel and urged the court to issue notices to the respondents seeking their thoughts on the matter.

The court issued notices to the relevant parties and adjourned the hearing till the next week.

On Wednesday, anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing at Attock Jail, where Imran has been imprisoned since August 5 following his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had earlier issued a notification that the trial would be held in Attock Jail due to “security concerns”.

The PTI chief was produced before the special court judge while his legal team was also allowed to enter the court. The judge extended the former PM’s judicial remand till September 13.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi under under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

Qureshi has also been arrested in the same case.