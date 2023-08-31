BAFL 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
South African rand flat; focus on local and international data

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 12:59pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was little changed early on Thursday, as investors were cautious before a raft of local and international economic data releases.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6900 against the dollar , unchanged from its previous close.

South Africa’s July producer inflation and trade figures are due around 0930 GMT and 1200 GMT, respectively.

South African rand falls as dollar finds feet; credit extension slows

U.S. personal consumption data and the Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation gauge are also due later on Thursday, with U.S. payrolls on Friday.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, the yield was up 4.5 basis points at 10.250%.

South African rand

