BAFL 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
BIPL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.27%)
BOP 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.64%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.36%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.87%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.75%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
HBL 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.22%)
HUBC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.51%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
MLCF 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.58%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.27%)
PIBTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.2%)
PIOC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.58%)
PPL 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4.78%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.95%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
SSGC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.9%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.81%)
TRG 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,504 Decreased By -126 (-2.72%)
BR30 15,734 Decreased By -424.1 (-2.62%)
KSE100 45,102 Decreased By -1142.9 (-2.47%)
KSE30 16,005 Decreased By -416.1 (-2.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defence minister in letter to PM Sunak

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 12:47pm

LONDON: Ben Wallace confirmed his resignation as defence minister on Thursday in a letter to Rishi Sunak, offering the government his continued support while warning the British prime minister not to see defence as a “discretionary spend”.

Wallace, who helped lead Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said last month he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the next national election to pursue new opportunities.

Seen as a strong advocate for increased spending on the armed forces, Wallace had hoped to be a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but Stoltenberg’s contract was extended by another year.

In his official resignation letter, Wallace renewed his appeal for the government not to turn to defence to make spending cuts.

“The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people,” he wrote.

“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where Defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out.”

Sunak praised Wallace for this work, saying in a letter in response: “You have served our country in three of the most demanding posts in government: defence secretary, security minister and Northern Ireland minister.”

“I fully understand your desire to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties.”

NATO Rishi Sunak Ben Wallace UK defence minister

Comments

1000 characters

Wallace confirms resignation as UK defence minister in letter to PM Sunak

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Cipher case: IHC seeks reply from law ministry regarding hearing in Attock Jail

Umar Saif expresses wish to bring PayPal, stripe payment gateways to Pakistan

The Organic Meat Company secures $4mn export contract

Oil dips as China factory activity slows; market eyes US data

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

Read more stories