BAFL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
BIPL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
DGKC 44.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.72%)
FABL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FCCL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.37%)
FFL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
HBL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
HUBC 77.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.83%)
OGDC 94.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PAEL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIOC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.8%)
PPL 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.46%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.47%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.49%)
SSGC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TELE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,542 Decreased By -88.6 (-1.91%)
BR30 15,873 Decreased By -284.8 (-1.76%)
KSE100 45,447 Decreased By -797.1 (-1.72%)
KSE30 16,112 Decreased By -308.5 (-1.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms near one-month high with US inflation data on tap

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 10:14am

Gold prices firmed near one-month highs on Thursday as a fresh set of soft U.S. data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rake hikes this year, although inflation readings due later in the day could amend this outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,945.40 per ounce by 0331 GMT. U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,972.40.

Despite this week’s gains, bullion is on track for a monthly decline of nearly 1% as the U.S. dollar eyes its first monthly rise in three and U.S. Treasury yields are poised for their fourth straight monthly climb having reached 2007 levels last week.

“Traders are waiting to see the full news cycle develop a more comprehensive view on inflationary pressures,” said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and monthly employment numbers will provide direction on U.S. interest rates, Langford added.

Data released so far this week showed that the U.S. economy grew at a slightly less brisk pace than initially thought in the second quarter, while U.S. job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July as the labour market gradually slowed.

The Fed can end its interest rate-hiking cycle if the labour market and economic growth continue to slow at the current gradual pace, the former president of the Boston Fed said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an official survey showed that manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August in top bullion consumer China.

Among other metals, spot silver eased 0.3% to $24.59 per ounce, having climbed to a more than one-month high on Wednesday.

Platinum steadied at $974.13 as it heads for its second consecutive monthly gain. Palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,232.98, but was set for a 4% monthly fall.

Gold Prices LME gold Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms near one-month high with US inflation data on tap

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

Read more stories