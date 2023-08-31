BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced the adoption of the “Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions” (AAOIFI) Shariah Standards for mortgage and investment.

According to SBP, with a view to further strengthen Shariah compliance framework and harmonise the Shariah practices in Islamic banking industry, the AAOIFI Shariah Standards No. 15 (Ju’alah), No. 39 (Mortgage and its Contemporary Applications) and No. 46 (Al-Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar (Investment Agency) have been adopted with immediate effect.

Islamic banking industry: SBP adopts more AAOIFI Shariah Standards

These Shariah Standards are applicable with the clarifications and amendments by the SBP. The adoption of the Standards is in addition to current regulations, other instructions and directives issued by SBP from time to time.

SBP has warned that the failure to comply with these instructions may invoke penal action under the provisions of Banking Companies Ordinance 1962.

