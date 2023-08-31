CM seeks report from RPO, Commissioner

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while taking notice of the incident of violence against a young domestic worker in the precinct of Rawat Police Station, has sought a report from RPO and Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for such actions, the Chief Minister instructed that legal proceedings be initiated against the individuals responsible for the mistreatment of the young girl, without any discrimination, said a CM’s spokesperson on Wednesday.

