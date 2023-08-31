23rd ITCN Asia begins today

KARACHI: The 23rd edition of ITCN Asia will be held from August 31 to September 02 in Karachi at the Expo Centre. Caretaker Federal Minister Dr Umer Saif will be the chief guest.

Tech Destination Pakistan will be the title partner of this event for the first time. Google, P@SHA, and UNIFONIC are also leading partners. Over 450 organisations are participating in the event, including 100 foreign delegates from eight countries including China, Singapore, Azerbaijan, UAE, KSA and USA.

For the first time, the mobile phone companies are participating under a separate Telecom Pavilion, promoting Made-in-Pakistan mobile devices. The CIO Global Forum will also organise its exclusive event in Pakistan.

The event will host more than 400 booths showcasing global brands.

The event is supported by the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA). Umair Nizam, Vice President of E-commerce Gateway Pakistan, said: “ITCN Asia is set to play a crucial role in setting the direction of the IT sector towards its goal to enhance the ICT export target of $20 billion as per the vision of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.”

