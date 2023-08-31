PPP says concerned at ‘inflated’ electricity bills

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon has emphasised that electricity is currently the most pressing issue, adding “electricity bills have become a burden for the people, causing widespread concern due to incorrect meter readings, while the PPP aims at providing relief to the people.”

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi, alongside former Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP was well aware of the energy crisis. “During its tenure, the party focused on energy projects. In this regard, significant steps have been taken.

A coal-based plant at Port Qasim is generating 1320 MW of electricity, while another coal project is producing 2660 MW. Additionally, a Chinese power plant at Lucky Cement is generating 1320 MW of electricity using Thar coal. Despite criticism, coal-fired power generation remains the most cost-effective method.

He mentioned that a 250 MW plant was operational in Ghotki, and plans were under way to establish a 400 MW solar park in Karachi with support from the World Bank.

Sharjeel pointed out that estimated billing had resulted in inaccurate electricity charges, which was unacceptable, stressing that the government must provide relief to the people during challenging times.

The former minister highlighted that PPP was distributing solar panels to 500,000 families, with the party covering 90% of the cost. “Families are responsible for the remaining 10 percent. The distribution is taking place under the BISP programme. Moreover, 200,000 families have been facilitated to generate electricity through solar systems.”

Sharjeel mentioned that when 2.1 million houses were being built after the floods, Chairman Bilawal suggested providing solar systems. Despite challenges, the People’s Bus Service continues to offer rides for 50 rupees.

He criticized the privatisation of K-Electric, stating that PPP was opposing its privatisation, adding its profits should be used to improve the system, not in the pockets of its owners. “In rural Sindh, electricity supply is disrupted for up to 20 hours.”

He mentioned that within 24 days, the cries of the PTI chairman became apparent. “Imran Khan was arrested on August 5, and his sentence was suspended on August 29, granting him relief within 24 days. Those who are awaiting justice with pending appeals should also receive such relief. Many individuals have been languishing in jails for 20-20 years, including members of the PPP and various other parties, who were incarcerated for 5-5 years solely under the pretext of investigations. VIP justice is unacceptable, and there is no example of ‘Good to See You’ and ‘Ladlaism’.”

He said those who talked to divide to the people were being granted relief; there should not be double standards in Pakistan. “You don’t have time to listen to the case of the person who made the country a nuclear power, while those who campaigned against the institutions should not be overlooked.”

Sharjeel mentioned that Chairman PTI was requesting milk and chicken while in custody.

In response to a question, he mentioned that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had previously obtained a stay order on jobs. “PPP used to provide jobs, but there is a procedure for everything. The individuals who were receiving jobs underwent testing, and those who passed the tests were being given jobs. In this era of inflation, those who were meant to receive jobs were initially on board, but now they are protesting.”

Speaking at the press conference, PPP leader and former Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah stated that no matter how many alliances were formed, they couldn’t rival the PPP.

He noted that while alliances were continually being established, the PPP did not view them as a challenge. “In Sindh, the PPP anticipates a sweeping victory during the elections. After securing the elections, the party intends to engage in a genuine battle against poverty, inflation, and unemployment.”

He mentioned that the additional charges in the electricity bills were a matter of concern, and the PPP insisted on their breakdown. Additionally, there are concerns of tampering with the electricity bills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023