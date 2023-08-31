PM to attend Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will leave for his first foreign three-day trip next week to Kenya to attend the Africa Climate Summit being held in Nairobi from September 4 to 6.

Diplomatic sources said that the caretaker prime minister will attend the Africa Climate Summit during his visit to Kenya.

They said that during the visit to Kenya, the caretaker prime minister will be accompanied by caretaker cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants, where he would represent Pakistan at the summit, besides holding bilateral meetings with various African leaders on the sidelines of the moot.

