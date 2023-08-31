KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 30, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
246,330,281 152,280,190 10,755,069,208 6,820,294,864
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 786,914,680 (740,718,921) 46,195,759
Local Individuals 7,043,088,327 (7,629,578,159) (586,489,833)
Local Corporates 5,490,824,712 (4,950,530,638) 540,294,073
