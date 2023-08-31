KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 30, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 316.50 319.50 UK POUND 402.00 406.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 84.50 85.40 AUD $ 205.00 208.00
UAE DIRHAM 88.00 88.80 CAD $ 233.00 237.00
EURO 345.50 349.00 CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments