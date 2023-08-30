BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German inflation eases slightly to 6.1% in August

AFP Published 30 Aug, 2023 06:45pm

BERLIN: German inflation dipped slightly in August, official data showed Wednesday, but remained at a level three times higher than the European Central Bank’s target rate.

The annual inflation rate in Europe’s biggest economy eased to 6.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent in July, according to preliminary data from the federal statistics office Destatis.

The data was also a touch above the 6.0 percent forecast by analysts polled by financial data company FactSet.

Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house

Soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine had pushed up consumer prices in Germany in the last months.

While power prices have since fallen from their peaks, higher service costs and food prices were feeding into inflation.

The ECB has raised interest rates to their highest level since May 2001 to bring down the red-hot inflation, though its president Christine Lagarde has indicated that the aggressive rate-hiking campaign could be paused.

But the stubbornly high consumer prices in Europe’s biggest economy, as well as trends elsewhere in the single-currency bloc could prove to be a conundrum for the central bankers at their next meeting in mid-September.

Noting that the drop in Germany’s inflation was “somewhat smaller than expected,” LBBW bank analyst Jens-Oliver Niklasch said the “data suggests that we will be preoccupied with the problem of inflation for some time”.

Separately on Wednesday, another major EU economy, Spain, said consumer prices showed an uptick again in August.

Inflation in the southern European nation reached 2.6 percent for the month, slightly higher than the 2.3 percent recorded for July.

inflation Germany

Comments

1000 characters

German inflation eases slightly to 6.1% in August

Cipher case: special court extends Imran Khan’s judicial remand till Sep 13

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

Indus Motor counting on its hybrid Corolla Cross as petrol prices hit record high

OGDCL’s KP well sees major boost in production

KSE-100 falls for 4th straight session as economic worries nag

Elections may take place before February 2024 if delimitations are completed sooner: ECP

Cipher case: Qureshi sent back to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

COAS observes field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

Military coup in Gabon, president under house arrest

Read more stories