BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
DFML 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.3%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
MLCF 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 95.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 16,370 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 46,751 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,616 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rebounds on prospects of fresh China stimulus for property sector

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 10:02am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures climbed on Wednesday as investor sentiment was buoyed by prospects of fresh measures from China to prop up its struggling property sector, which is the largest steel consumer in the world’s second-largest economy.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 0.62% to 818 yuan ($112.26) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.6% higher at $112.85 a metric ton, as of 0235 GMT.

Some Chinese state-owned banks will soon lower interest rates on existing mortgages, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing three sources familiar with the matter, as Beijing ramps up efforts to revive the debt crisis-hit property sector and bolster a sputtering economy.

“China announced some measures to support the flailing property sector. These measures have helped broader sentiment in financial markets,” analysts at ING bank said in a note.

Beijing halved the stamp duty on stock trading on Monday to boost its struggling markets.

Other steelmaking ingredients were mixed, with coking coal down 0.2% and coke up 0.18%.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted gains. Rebar advanced 0.27% to 3,688 yuan per ton, hot-rolled coil was little changed, wire rod climbed 1.57% and stainless steel ticked up 0.06%.

“Though prices gained strength thanks to the latest stimulus measures, we still think 3,750 yuan per ton will be a resistance level for (steel) rebar. It’s hard to break through the level in the short run,” said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

“There is still some pressure from the supply side and also there is no obvious improvement in demand yet.”

The profitability of steel mills has fallen for three consecutive weeks, and some mills may cut production after suffering losses, analysts at Sinosteel said in a note.

iron ore iron ore market

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore rebounds on prospects of fresh China stimulus for property sector

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories