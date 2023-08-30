BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 29, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Imran’s Toshakhana sentence suspended, but former PM to remain in jail for cipher trial
- Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari
- Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house
- Open-market: US dollar trading in range of 320-323 against PKR
- Attock Petroleum’s profit declines 33%
- Gold prices increase Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
- Another fuel price hike on the cards
- Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal
