Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

  • She was rearrested on Monday after being released from Adiala Jail
BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 12:11pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad approved on Tuesday a three-day remand of human rights lawyer and activist Imaan Zainab Mazari.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain approved the remand after hearing arguments from both sides.

Imaan was rearrested on Monday by Islamabad police, immediately after she was released from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi in another case registered against her under terrorism charges at BharaKahu police station.

Imaan and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir were arrested on August 20 after their speech at the PTM rally at Tarnol.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 124A (sedition), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11 (power to order forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act read with Section 21i were included as well.

During the hearing on Monday, Judge Zulqarnain had heard the plea and approved post-arrest bail of Imaan and Wazir.

They had been granted bail against surety bound of Rs30,000 each.

Imaan Mazari sedition case judicial remand

