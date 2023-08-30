PBC nominates Akhtar Hussain as JCP member for third time

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), unanimously, nominated senior advocate Supreme Court Akhtar Hussain for the third time as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for two years.

A meeting of the PBC was held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of the Attorney General for Pakistan, which after due deliberations, unanimously, nominated Akhtar Hussain, advocate Supreme Court for the third time as a member of the JCP under Article 175-A of the Constitution, for a period of two years.

The House has shown its serious concerns about the price hike including the exorbitant increase in electricity bills/charges as well as petrol prices which has made the life of citizens miserable, while the privileged class including the high officials of the government and the private sector corporation are enjoying free electricity, gas, petrol etc, which amounts to billions of rupees. The PBC, therefore, demanded that all such privileges of all those officials of the State or private sector enjoying free-of-charge facilities in respect of electricity, gas and petrol be stopped forthwith. The House has also shown serious concern about the character assassination of the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on social media. It condemned such mala fide accusations and demanded legal action against all those who are responsible for such a vilification campaign.

The Council has taken serious note of illegal and unwarranted raids on the lawyers’ houses and registration of FIRs on trumped-up charges and the man-handling of their family members including the destruction of their properties. The House demanded immediate withdrawal of such FIRs and legal actions against all those officials who are involved in such illegal actions. The House further demanded for full implementation of the “Lawyers Protections Act” in letter and spirit. The PBC has also shown its grave concern with regard to the delay in the holding of general elections after the dissolution of the National and Provisional assemblies, particularly, in view of past practices and domination of the undemocratic forces. The House demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections within a period of 90 days as provided under the Constitution and law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023