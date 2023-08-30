LDA recovers 10 encroached plots

LAHORE: In an operation against encroachment and land mafia in Johar Town, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) recovered 10 plots worth millions of rupees.

As per the details shared by LDA on Tuesday, the operation was carried out by the LDA Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid under the supervision of LDA Additional DG Housing Captain Shahmeer Iqbal (retd).

Commenting on the operation, LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said they had launched an indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions, land mafia and encroachments and it would continue in the city.

