KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (August 29, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 28-08-2023 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 19,500 235 19,735 19,435 +300/- Equivalent 40 KGS 20,898 252 21,150 20,829 +321/- ===========================================================================

