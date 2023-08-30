KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Abbott Lab. 15,000 392.1 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 392.1 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 10,000,000 7 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 7 Aba Ali H. Sec. Attock Refinery 1,000 236 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 236 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Bankislami Pak. 30,000 16.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 16.5 Adam Securities Engro CorpXD 40,000 257.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 257.5 Adam Securities Ghani Glass Ltd 5,600,000 26.03 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,600,000 26.03 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Habib Bank 25,000 102.75 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 102.75 Sherman Sec. IGI Holdings 330,000 88 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 330,000 88 MRA Securities Lucky Cement 500 584 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 584 MRA Securities Maple Leaf 500 30.2 Brains Securities 1,000 30 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 30.07 Adam Securities MCB Bank Ltd 289,000 139.64 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 289,000 139.64 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 82,400 900 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 82,400 900 Punjab Capital Sec. Pak Oxygen Ltd. 781 90.1 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 781 90.1 Chase Securities Pak Petroleum 50,000 80 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 80 MRA Securities Pak.Int.Cont. 51,100 79.56 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 51,100 79.56 MRA Securities Pioneer Cement 1,000 85.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.5 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Sapphire Tex. 100,000 1,100.00 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1,100.00 Sherman Sec. Security Paper 83,000 101 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 83,000 101 Sherman Sec. Service Global 67,000 32.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 67,000 32.5 Sherman Sec. Sitara Chemical 700,000 226.75 Adam Securities 800,000 226.75 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 226.75 Sherman Sec. The Organic Meat 20,000 23.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 23.5 Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17 Msmaniar Financials TRG Pak Ltd 20,000 100 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 100 MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 500 24.2 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 24.2 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 20,007,781 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023