BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec.                 Abbott Lab.                               15,000         392.1
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                15,000         392.1
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Agritech Limited                      10,000,000             7
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000,000             7
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Attock Refinery                            1,000           236
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           236
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Bankislami Pak.                           30,000          16.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                30,000          16.5
Adam Securities              Engro CorpXD                              40,000         257.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                40,000         257.5
Adam Securities              Ghani Glass Ltd                        5,600,000         26.03
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             5,600,000         26.03
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Habib Bank                                25,000        102.75
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                25,000        102.75
Sherman Sec.                 IGI Holdings                             330,000            88
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               330,000            88
MRA Securities               Lucky Cement                                 500           584
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   500           584
MRA Securities               Maple Leaf                                   500          30.2
Brains Securities                                                       1,000            30
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,500         30.07
Adam Securities              MCB Bank Ltd                             289,000        139.64
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               289,000        139.64
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Tex.                              82,400           900
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                82,400           900
Punjab Capital Sec.          Pak Oxygen Ltd.                              781          90.1
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   781          90.1
Chase Securities             Pak Petroleum                             50,000            80
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                50,000            80
MRA Securities               Pak.Int.Cont.                             51,100         79.56
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                51,100         79.56
MRA Securities               Pioneer Cement                             1,000          85.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          85.5
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Sapphire Tex.                            100,000      1,100.00
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000      1,100.00
Sherman Sec.                 Security Paper                            83,000           101
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                83,000           101
Sherman Sec.                 Service Global                            67,000          32.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                67,000          32.5
Sherman Sec.                 Sitara Chemical                          700,000        226.75
Adam Securities                                                       800,000        226.75
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,500,000        226.75
Sherman Sec.                 The Organic Meat                          20,000          23.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000          23.5
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            TPL Properties                         1,700,000            17
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,700,000            17
Msmaniar Financials          TRG Pak Ltd                               20,000           100
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000           100
MRA Securities               Unity Foods Ltd                              500          24.2
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          24.2
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        20,007,781
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Read more stories