KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Abbott Lab. 15,000 392.1
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 392.1
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 10,000,000 7
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 7
Aba Ali H. Sec. Attock Refinery 1,000 236
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 236
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Bankislami Pak. 30,000 16.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 16.5
Adam Securities Engro CorpXD 40,000 257.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 257.5
Adam Securities Ghani Glass Ltd 5,600,000 26.03
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,600,000 26.03
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Habib Bank 25,000 102.75
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 102.75
Sherman Sec. IGI Holdings 330,000 88
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 330,000 88
MRA Securities Lucky Cement 500 584
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 584
MRA Securities Maple Leaf 500 30.2
Brains Securities 1,000 30
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 30.07
Adam Securities MCB Bank Ltd 289,000 139.64
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 289,000 139.64
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 82,400 900
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 82,400 900
Punjab Capital Sec. Pak Oxygen Ltd. 781 90.1
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 781 90.1
Chase Securities Pak Petroleum 50,000 80
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 80
MRA Securities Pak.Int.Cont. 51,100 79.56
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 51,100 79.56
MRA Securities Pioneer Cement 1,000 85.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.5
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Sapphire Tex. 100,000 1,100.00
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1,100.00
Sherman Sec. Security Paper 83,000 101
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 83,000 101
Sherman Sec. Service Global 67,000 32.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 67,000 32.5
Sherman Sec. Sitara Chemical 700,000 226.75
Adam Securities 800,000 226.75
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 226.75
Sherman Sec. The Organic Meat 20,000 23.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 23.5
Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17
Msmaniar Financials TRG Pak Ltd 20,000 100
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 100
MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 500 24.2
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 24.2
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 20,007,781
===========================================================================================
